100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in 24 hours; state reports 805 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials reported 100 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours Tuesday, the first time that metric has been in triple digits since February 9. Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized since February 19; we’ll get an update on current hospitalizations later this afternoon.

This new development came with 805 new cases of coronavirus in 60 counties and 8 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The new cases made up 15% of the 4,315 results from people getting tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The other 3,510 tests were negative. New cases were going down the past 3 days. The 7-day average did go down, from 732 to 715 cases per day, because last Tuesday’s 922 cases are no longer counted in the average.

Looking at all test results, including people who’ve been tested multiple times (and 58.4% of the state’s population has been tested at least once), an average 3.5% of tests were positive over 7 days. That’s the same positivity rate as Monday, ending -- or at least pausing -- five days of decline.

Eight people died in seven counties: Barron, Burnett, Douglas, Milwaukee (2), Sawyer, Waukesha and Winnebago. The state is still averaging 4 deaths per day over the past 7 days, and the death rate was 1.14% of all cases for a 17th day. The state’s death toll is now 6,718 people. County case and death totals will be updated shortly later in this article.

Wisconsin has given almost 350,000 “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 7 days, indicating a slower rate of vaccinations over the past four weeks. Last week, Wisconsin reached an average of more than 62,000 doses per day. The state hasn’t trended below an average 50,000 shots per day in two weeks.

As we’ve reported, more than 40% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday totaling 2,350,330 residents. The DHS says 28.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, which is 1,635,592 people. Tuesday’s county-by-county vaccination numbers are updated later in this article.

Health officials estimate 70% of people need to be infected or fully vaccinated to provide herd immunity for the rest of the population -- if being infected provides long-lasting immunity. The World Health Organization notes that the herd immunity threshold for polio was about 80% and for measles is about 95%.

U.W. Health says this month Wisconsin has seen more infections in kids under 18 than any other age group. With the exception of 16- and 17-year-olds, children aren’t eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Since the pandemic began, kids have been the most resilient against COVID-19 symptoms, but U.W. Health cited a report that 11.7% of pediatric patients who had symptoms required hospital care and one-third of those needed intensive care. (Emily Matesic has details from the U.W. Health report on Action 2 News at Four and Action 2 News at Five.) Even if they’re asymptomatic, kids can spread the virus to people who are more vulnerable.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group, as of Monday:

16-17: 19.3% have received a dose/3.6% completed

18-24: 28.5% have received a dose/14.7% completed

25-34: 35.4% have received a dose/21.3% completed

35-44: 43.1% have received a dose/26.6% completed

45-54: 45.4% have received a dose/27.5% completed

55-64: 56.1% have received a dose/33.1% completed

65+: 79.6% have received a dose/72.2% completed

The state still lags in getting the vaccines to minorities but is making progress.

American Indian: 24.3% have received a dose/17.7% completed

Asian: 32.9% have received a dose/17.5% completed

Black: 17.5% have received a dose/11.1% completed

White: 37.% have received a dose/26.8% completed Hispanic: 22.4% have received a dose/12.9% completed Non-Hispanic: 39.0% have received a dose/27.4% completed



TUESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population+Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 107,133 (40.5%) 78,090 (29.5%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,219 (36.4%) 12,996 (25.9%) Dodge (87,839) 28,296 (32.2%) 20,165 (23.0%) Door (27,668) (NE) 15,781 (57.0%) 11,024 (39.8%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 36,430 (35.2%) 27,307 (26.4%) Forest (9,004) 3,271 (36.3%) 2,640 (29.3%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,637 (38.3%) 1,367 (31.8%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,820 (36.1%) 5,454 (28.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,135 (34.9%) 5,316 (26.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 31,234 (39.5%) 22,891 (29.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 13,950 (34.6%) 10,123 (25.1%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,937 (42.5%) 1,723 (37.8%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,227 (34.9%) 10,546 (27.8%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 73,330 (39.0%) 50,626 (26.9%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,176 (29.8%) 9,764 (23.9%) Sheboygan (115,340) 45,361 (39.3%) 31,099 (27.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,303 (33.9%) 13,483 (26.4%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,058 (28.9%) 5,745 (23.5%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 65,285 (38.0%) 47,155 (27.4%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 190,097 (40.1%) 139,357 (29.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 202,128 (36.6%) 146,946 (26.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,350,330 (40.4%) 1,635,592 (28.1%)

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,393,952 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

590,831 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,594 were hospitalized (4.8%)

6,710 died (1.14%)

575,027 are considered recovered (97.3%)

8,850 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the state’s 136 hospitals were treating 357 COVID-19 patients Monday, the most since February 19. Ninety-four of them were in intensive care, the most at one time since February 25. We expect updated hospitalization figures later Tuesday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals are treating 20 COVID-19 patients, with 4 in ICU. That’s two fewer patients in ICU but two more getting treatment overall since Sunday.

Northeast region hospitals are treating 28 COVID-19 patients, including 6 in ICU. That’s the same in ICU as Sunday and one more patient overall.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 264 ICU beds (18.0%) are available in the state. A total 1,921 hospital beds (17.2%) are open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 18 ICU beds (17.3%) available among them, and 87 open beds total (10.2%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 33 open ICU beds (15.9%) and 222 of all bed types (23.2%) open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “available,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,686 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,225 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,655 cases (+0) (77 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,120 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,136 cases (+39) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,341 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,315 cases (+4) (22 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 5,718 (+5) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,274 cases (+11) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,205 cases (+6) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,297 cases (+4) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,700 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,603 (+44) (292 deaths)

Dodge – 11,690 cases (+10) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,573 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,925 cases (+19) (33 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 4,554 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,401 cases (+10) (106 deaths)

Florence - 441 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,233 cases (+3) (105 deaths)

Forest - 945 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,852 cases (+10) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,438 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,557 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,990 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,604 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,241 cases (+13) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,073 cases (+7) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,302 cases (+24) (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,321 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,556 cases (+9) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,542 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,976 (+6) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,031 cases (+7) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,430 cases (+7) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,328 cases (+27) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,058 cases (+10) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,359 cases (22 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 103,686 (+99) (1,279 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,443 cases (+5) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,365 case (+4) (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,575 case (+2) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,352 cases (+15) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,056 cases (+10) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 829 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,787 cases (+17) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,245 cases (+33) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,651 cases (+14) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,210 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,164 cases (+38) (337 deaths)

Richland - 1,291 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,349 cases (+18) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,281 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,667 cases (+4) (46 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,606 cases (+5) (25 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,666 cases (+6) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,575 cases (+18) (135 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,348 cases (+29) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,851 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,498 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,894 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,219 cases (cases revised -3 by state) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,305 cases (+27) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,411 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,400 cases (+21) (143 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,125 cases (+94) (513 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,851 cases (+7) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,139 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,869 cases (+25) (191 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,870 cases (+2) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 300 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 536 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 976 cases (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,066 cases (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,310 cases (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 995 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,399 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 912 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 136 cases (1 death)

Luce – 162 cases

Mackinac - 365 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,913 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,707 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 390 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 275 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: