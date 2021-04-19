Advertisement

WSAW Highlight Zone Podcast Episode 49: New Coach, Fresh Team

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 19, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary Mosinee softball head coach Todd Felch was a legend. He won 11 straight conference titles to end his tenure, guided the team to two state tournaments and won one in 2014. But after he stepped down last May, his assistant Kelly Remondini takes the reigns.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Coach Remondini as well as senior player Zoe Gburek about the adjustment to a new head coach, how the team is prepping for their first game in two years and how they plan on making it 12 straight conference titles.

To listen to the other Hilight Zone episodes, you can go to this link.

