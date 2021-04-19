Wisconsin Rapids man charged with rape, kidnapping that occurred in 2000 at Fox River Mall

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 51-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids is facing criminal charges for a two-decades-old kidnapping case.

Grand Chute Police, officers arrested John E.W. Carter in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday. Carter will be charged Monday afternoon in Outagamie County with first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping.

According to WBAY-TV, the arrest stems from an incident that happened on Feb. 12, 2000, which officials said was a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened near the Fox River Mall. Police said the suspect watched the victim, a 16-year-old girl, while she was working at Younkers.

Investigators said the man waited for her to leave the store at the end of her shift, and as she walked to her vehicle, he confronted her.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV, the victim left the building at about 8:40 p.m., and noticed a man walk past the front of her car while she leaned in to get her ice scraper. The complaint says she didn’t know the man, but recognized him as someone who had approached her in the store earlier that day to ask about clothing and what time the store closed.

That’s when police say the man displayed a handgun, and told the girl to get into her vehicle and move to the passenger seat. Officials say the man then entered her vehicle and drove it to a nearby location and sexually assaulted her.

Carter’s court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.