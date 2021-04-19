UWSP celebrates Earth Week with mazes, speakers, tree planting and more

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will celebrate Earth Week April 19-23 with a mix of volunteer opportunities, outdoor activities, exhibits, and Zoom presentations that focus on environmental issues in unique ways.

This year the university celebrates 40 years of recycling with Recycling Connections, a non-profit that promotes waste reduction and recycling. To celebrate, Recycling Connections and the UWSP Office of Sustainability have put together a ‘bale maze’ made of recycled products from the last six months on campus. The maze is in the shape of “40″ to highlight the milestone.

“We’re trying to make recycling visual. Visual for people to get them to realize recycling matters, and all that they do at home, it does matter. This is how the stuff is processed. This is how it gets a new light,” Susan Schuller the program coordinator for Recycling Connections said.

The maze will be on display in the Specht Forum/Sundial at UW-Stevens Point for three weeks. Afterward, all bales will be used to make recycled products that will stay in Wisconsin.

On Monday the university will collaborate wtih Central Rivers Farmshed, UW-Stevens Point’s Students for Sustainability, and the the city of Stevens Point Forestry Department tol plant apple, tart cherry, and plum trees at Bukolt Park from noon to 4 p.m.

Dave Barbier, the sustainability coordinator for the university said these partnerships are what make change possible.

“One of the things about sustainability is it’s a collaborative effort. We don’t get anything done just doing it on our own, so we’ve got to partner with communities and organizations and people around us that have an interest in the kind of work that we’re doing,” Barbier said.

The annual Chalk the Walk is set to take place on all three UWSP campuses on Thursday. The Stevens Point campus will kick it off at the Old Main building from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. The Wausau campus will start chalking at the main entrance from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and the Marshfield campus will chalk at the Everett Roehl STEM Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Other free events presented on Zoom include:

· April 19, 6:30 p.m. – “Environmental Justice Coffee and Culture”

· April 20, noon – “How the Potty Trained Us,” Shawn Shafner of the Poopcast Project

· April 21, noon – “Repairing Native Perspectives on Environmental Movements,” Marin Webster, American Indian educator

· April 22, noon – “How to Make the Environmental Movement Anti-Racist,” Wawa Gatheru, environmental justice advocate

· April 22, 6:30 p.m. – Earth Day Trivia Night

For more information or registration for these events, visit the UW-Stevens Point Office of Sustainability website CLICK HERE.

Earth Day was founded by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin on April 22, 1970, as a way to raise environmental awareness and protection. UW-Stevens Point has held educational environmental events each year since. The college has a long history of supporting sustainability, renewable energy, and environmental education.

