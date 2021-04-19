Advertisement

TitletownFlats starts leasing apartments near Lambeau Field

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ever dreamed of being a neighbor to the Green Bay Packers? The new TitletownFlats is leasing apartments for fall.

The apartment building is located on the west side of Titletown, along Brookwood Drive and Marlee Lane.

The seven-story building has 152 units. The flats range from studio to three-bedroom.

Balconies offer a view of Lambeau Field.

“We’re looking forward to seeing residents move into TitletownFlats and becoming part of our ‘live, work, play, create’ community,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The apartments will provide an excellent complement to the adjacent townhomes while providing an option for renters in the area who are looking for a dynamic, walkable, engaging place to live. We’re excited to welcome more neighbors who will make Titletown their home year-round.”

The apartment building features a lounge, community kitchen, drink bar and co-working space. The fitness area includes a yoga studio.

Outside there is a grilling area, patio and fire pits. There’s a dog park for residents only.

  • A 438 sq. ft. studio apartment starts at $1,395/month.
  • A 669 sq. ft. one bedroom starts at $1,575/month.
  • A 1,033 sq. ft. two bedroom starts at $2,650/month.
  • A 1,481 three bedroom starts at $3,495/month.

Titletown Development LLC is the real estate arm of the Packers. Apartments leased in the coming months will be ready by fall, according to developers.

CLICK HERE for more information on rentals.

