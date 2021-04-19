Three NewsChannel 7 anchors to take on new roles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Monday, April 19th, you will see three familiar faces take on new roles in NewsChannel 7 newscasts.

Holly Chilsen, who has anchored our 4:00 p.m. newscast on FOX WZAW since 2017, will move to Sunrise 7. You can watch her Monday through Friday from 4:30 – 7:00 a.m. alongside Emerson Lehmann, Kailin Schumacher, and meteorologists Chad Franzen and Jeremy Tabin.

“It’s been quite the exciting journey over the past 8+ years working at WSAW. I have no doubts that this next step will continue that excitement. Flip-flopping my sleep schedule will be a challenge for a bit, but I can’t wait to work with a great Sunrise team who will help wake me up and put a smile on my face bright and early. Here’s to 2 a.m. coffee and getting energized in this new role!”

Heather Foster, who joined NewsChannel 7 in 2015 and has anchored our 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. newscasts, will move to our Noon and 4:00 p.m. newscasts.

“I’m looking forward to a new role as I prepare for my biggest adventure in life, becoming a mom!” said Foster. “WSAW has been such a great place to work for the past 6 years, and it’s exciting to get to add two new shows to my resume. Being home for dinner at night sounds pretty nice, too!”

Kassandra Sepeda, who you’ve woken up with on Sunrise 7 since 2017, will move to evenings and co-anchor alongside Jeff Thelen in our 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. newscasts.

“I have had an incredible four years working on Sunrise 7. I learned a lot and now I’m ready to take my experience to the evenings,” said Sepeda. “I’m excited to serve central Wisconsin just at a different time of day. But maybe with less coffee! I am proud to work in a community I can call home. So while we may be changing roles, our passion to deliver the best news every day will be the same.”

WSAW/WZAW News Director Bridget Fargen said the station is fortunate to have the depth in its anchor positions to make these changes.

“These moves are all about getting the best people in the best places to set NewsChannel 7 up for continued success in the future. Our goal every day is to provide people who live in north central Wisconsin with relevant, timely information you’re not going to get anywhere else. We want to tell stories that impact you.”

