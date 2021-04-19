Initiative aims to bring internet to rural areas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For decades, rural America has been under-served and under-resourced. The lack of fast, reliable Internet access is one the main areas where rural communities have been challenged. The statistics are alarming:

28% of rural Americans have NO high-speed Internet access at all

Nearly 40% of Americans who do have access to high-speed home broadband only have a single option

Lack of competition leads to higher prices, slower speeds, poor customer service and a lack of incentive for corporations to invest

Internet access can level the playing field for small towns especially in a post-pandemic world where the workplace will be forever changed

In order to combat this challenge for the millions in small towns and rural areas across the country, T-Mobile is launching T-Mobile Hometown. This new initiative will add internet access to rural homes, create jobs and invest billions to bring much needed internet connectivity, including 5G, to rural communities. This will be kicked off with the Hometown Techover Contest that will award $3 million in free services including a 5G network upgrade, tech upgrades for public spaces like libraries, civic centers and town squares, a $200,000 grant and upgraded Little League baseball field, and more! To top it all off, the winning town will host a free, socially distanced concert with Billboard’s 15-time #1 country band, Florida Georgia Line. To enter, go to T-MobileHometownTechover.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.