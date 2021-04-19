Advertisement

First Alert Breezy and Chilly Start to the Work Week

By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Breezy and much cooler conditions continues for the beginning of the work week, after a cold front raced through Wisconsin Sunday Night.  While dry conditions will return for the majority of the week, cooler than normal conditions will continue as well as overnight low temperatures remain in the 20s most of the week.

Temps remaining 15° below average for the next few days
Temps remaining 15° below average for the next few days(WSAW)

Mainly cloudy conditions are expected for Monday with temperatures remaining nearly 20° below normal throughout the middle of the week.  Limited sunshine will return Tuesday morning and again Wednesday, with warmer conditions returning for Earth Day (Thursday) as temperatures return to the 50s later this week.  Shower chances remain fairly low for most of the week, with a small chance for  evening showers Friday and lasting into Saturday.

Long term- while there will be a quick run up in temperatures early next week, most of the rest of April will remain cooler than normal with high temps occasionally in the 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s at times throughout the end of the month.

Staying mainly below normal for temps through early May
Staying mainly below normal for temps through early May(WSAW)

