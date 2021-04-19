Advertisement

Dispose of unwanted and unused medication on April 24

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Saturday, April 24, marks Drug Take Back Day across the state of Wisconsin, where people are encouraged to safely get rid of unwanted and unused medications.

Attorney General Josh Kaul held a press conference Monday encouraging people to take part.

“Last year, Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back led the nation, and Wisconsinites can help our state remain a national leader in this important effort to fight prescription painkiller abuse. By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs,” said Attorney General Kaul.

To find a Drug Take Back Location near you, go to: www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/.

If you go to a site to dispose of your medication, you’re asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing when visiting a drug disposal site.

Unused or expired medicine should not be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

GUIDELINES:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their, original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

