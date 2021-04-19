Candidate from Wausau area, Fond du Lac County DA join race for Attorney General

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau-area native is throwing his hat in the ring for Wisconsin Attorney General. Ryan Owens, who grew up in Kronenwetter and graduated from DC Everest, made the announcement Monday afternoon at the Jefferson Street Inn in Wausau.

The election is about a year and a half away, but Owens says that as Attorney General, he’d be engaging with the issues happening right now in the state.

The conservative UW-Madison professor says he was inspired to run as Wisconsin went through a pandemic, rioting and a contentious election all in a year—criticizing current AG and Democrat Josh Kaul on his response to at least two of those events.

Owens also says he’s pro-life and will strongly support the Second Amendment and free speech.

“Folks, what we have right now in this state is a leadership deficit. We have got a serious leadership deficit. And it is turning into a freedom deficit,” Owens said.

He says the incumbent Kaul’s response to the Kenosha riots was too lenient and is what partly drove him to run.

“He will be, has been, and is a rubber stamp for the radicalized agenda coming out of Washington and coming out of Madison,” he said, criticizing Kaul’s lack of communication with law enforcement as the situation unfolded.

Monday, Kaul defended his response to the riots.

“We worked hard to encourage peaceful protesting and calm in the community. I spoke out and denounced violence, arson and destruction at that time, and I will always speak out and denounce violence and destruction,” he said.

Eric Toney, District Attorney of Fond du Lac County since 2012, is also running for the office. Coming from a family of people who have served as law enforcement, he wants to be an attorney general who supports police.

“We need an attorney general that will stand up for law enforcement, but not blind support, like I said, to call out law enforcement when needed, but never before we have all the facts and never for political reasons like we’re seeing now,” Toney said.

Toney says he believes district attorneys across Wisconsin have not felt enough support from Kaul, and he called the lack of support wrong.

Newschannel 7 also asked the two newest candidates about election integrity. Owens says outright he believes President Biden won the 2020 election. He says he wants to serve as a balance to the liberal policies coming out of the nation’s capital.

Toney says he thinks there should be more transparency before the next election to avoid confusion and differences in the way counties tally their ballots.

“There were certain issues that didn’t appear to be on anybody’s radar before the election,” he said. “If there would be an attorney general opinion that would give clarity on some of these laws, so that clerks have a better handle on making sure that they’re following the law, clerks certainly want to make sure they’re doing that.”

Toney said that challenges to the 2020 election results came too late and implied that being proactive beforehand about election integrity would be his strategy.

