Wausau coffee kiosk raises funds for Bridge Street Mission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Buying a cup of coffee at Mission Grounds Espresso can support Marathon County neighbors in need.

The drive-thru coffee shop opened December of 2019. Bridge Street Mission Executive Director Craig Vincent says the organization thought of an idea to serve the community in two ways.

“It’s kind of like the idea where you can drink your coffee, but at the same time,” Vincent explained, “know that as you’re buying and purchasing coffee, you’re also helping people in need.”

Bridge Street Mission serves people in the community by providing warm meals to people in need, providing a safe living space for men seeking several stages or recovery and more.

Vincent says most of their customers aren’t aware that they’re helping someone in need until after they place their order.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of that when they first drive up,” Vincent said. “They drive up out of curiosity or because they want to get coffee here and then our baristas are really good at explaining to them the ministry of Bridge Street Mission and how them buying coffee here gives an opportunity for them to support the ministry.”

2020 was Mission Ground Expresso’s first full year servicing the community. Vincent says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffee kiosk was able to raise over $12,000 for Bridge Street Mission.

“When the lockdowns kind of first came, a number of the other places that serve coffee were closed,” Vincent explained. “And because we just have a single employee inside, we were able to stay open and we saw a lot of interest, a lot of business.”

Manager and Head Barista Marcia Stencil says she’s grateful to work for an organization that gives so much to the community.

“A lot of people don’t know what Bridge Street Mission does,” Stencil explained, “so this has been a way that we have been able to get immersed into the community, educate people, and make them aware.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.