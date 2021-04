STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The UW-Stevens Point tennis team completed their best conference season since 2013 and an undefeated home slate with a commanding 8-1 win over UW-Stout on Saturday.

The win moves the Pointers to 3-3 in WIAC play and 6-3 overall. The conference tournament begins next weekend in Whitewater.

