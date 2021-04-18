Advertisement

UPDATE: Marathon County Sheriff’s Office phones back online

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s office reported a phone outage the evening of Saturday, April 17, but phones are back online as of 11:27 p.m. Saturday night. This includes all emergency and non-emergency lines.

Original story:

The Marathon County Sheriff’s office is reporting a phone outage Saturday evening. If you need emergency services, police say to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272.

This outage affects the 911 emergency phone system as well as the non-emergency phone system for the sheriff’s office, according to a release.

