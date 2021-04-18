First Alert Weather: Mild end to weekend, cooler times for the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Intervals of sunshine and some clouds to wrap up the weekend today across the Wisconsin River Valley. Continued mild with afternoon readings rising into the upper 50s to around 60. The fire danger will remain in the high to very high range for today, so please avoid doing any burning, setting of campfires, or working with machinery that may cause sparks.

A cold front arrives in the area this evening with rain showers expected from mid-evening to around midnight. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow showers or flurries north toward morning. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Noticeably cooler on Monday with considerable cloudiness. Breezy with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s. The chilly weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. There will still be a chance of flurries on Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s Tuesday, while in the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with a milder afternoon. Highs rebound into the mid to upper 50s. The next weather maker could be affecting the region either on Friday or Saturday with another opportunity of rain showers. Highs Friday and Saturday in the low 50s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

