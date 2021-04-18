Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Mild end to weekend, cooler times for the work week

A mix of sun and clouds today. Showers are expected tonight with a cold front passing through the region.
A mix of sun and clouds, still mild.
A mix of sun and clouds, still mild.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Intervals of sunshine and some clouds to wrap up the weekend today across the Wisconsin River Valley. Continued mild with afternoon readings rising into the upper 50s to around 60. The fire danger will remain in the high to very high range for today, so please avoid doing any burning, setting of campfires, or working with machinery that may cause sparks.

A cold front arrives in the area this evening with rain showers expected from mid-evening to around midnight. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow showers or flurries north toward morning. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Showers will move into the region mid to late evening.
Showers will move into the region mid to late evening.
A cold front will usher in showers for this evening.
A cold front will usher in showers for this evening.
A cold front will usher in a risk of rain showers this evening.
A cold front will usher in a risk of rain showers this evening.
Chilly on Monday with clouds and a risk of snow showers or flurries.
Chilly on Monday with clouds and a risk of snow showers or flurries.

Noticeably cooler on Monday with considerable cloudiness. Breezy with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s. The chilly weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. There will still be a chance of flurries on Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s Tuesday, while in the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Chilly mornings are on the way this week.
Chilly mornings are on the way this week.
A cool start to the work week, milder by Thursday.
A cool start to the work week, milder by Thursday.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with a milder afternoon. Highs rebound into the mid to upper 50s. The next weather maker could be affecting the region either on Friday or Saturday with another opportunity of rain showers. Highs Friday and Saturday in the low 50s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

