DNR warns of fire danger in Wisconsin

Due to the combination of low humidity and dry vegetation, the Wisconsin DNR has determined that most of the state has elevated fire weather conditions.(Jimmie Kaska/WEAU)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning people of “very high” and “high” fire danger across the state.

They say Sunday’s forecast calls for “elevated fire danger” and fire conditions can rapidly change.

According to the DNR, the main culprits of wildfires are burning debris and equipment. The two have led to over half of Wisconsin’s fires this season.

Areas in our viewing area with very high danger today include Adams, Ashland, Clark, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Taylor, and Wood counties.

Vilas county is also listed as having a high danger.

