DNR warns of fire danger in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning people of “very high” and “high” fire danger across the state.

They say Sunday’s forecast calls for “elevated fire danger” and fire conditions can rapidly change.

According to the DNR, the main culprits of wildfires are burning debris and equipment. The two have led to over half of Wisconsin’s fires this season.

Areas in our viewing area with very high danger today include Adams, Ashland, Clark, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Taylor, and Wood counties.

Vilas county is also listed as having a high danger.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.