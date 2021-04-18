Advertisement

Anderson’s arm, Bradley’s bat lead Brewers over Pirates 7-1

Brewers logo
Brewers logo(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Brett Anderson pitched seven effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers built a big lead early and breezed past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff single in the first inning and the Brewers went on to score five times, with every run coming with two outs. Bradley, who had three hits, tripled and scored in the second as Milwaukee made it 7-0.

Anderson allowed one unearned run and six hits, walking one and striking out three. The Pirates’ run scored on one of three throwing errors by shortstop Luis Urías.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medford man killed in Columbia County motorcycle crash
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Fire, explosions damage campers, sheds at Huckleberry Acres Campground
Stakeholders plead with the state legislature to provide funding to replace UW-Stevens Point's...
UW-Stevens Point’s Albertson Hall becoming unsafe, UW System calls for replacement
Stephanie Hauser named executive director of WIAA.
Former SPASH A.D. named head of WIAA

Latest News

tennis
UWSP Tennis completes undefeated home season with dominant win over Stout
tennis
UW-Stevens Point vs UW-Stout Tennis
Oshkosh West Vs. Spash 4/16/2021
SPASH moves to 2-2 with 19-16 win over Oshkosh West
Oshkosh West Vs. Spash 4/16/2021
Oshkosh West Vs. Spash 4/16/2021