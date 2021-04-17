Taste N Glow Balloon Fest coming together quickly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Taste N Glow is a balloon festival planned by Steve and Nancy Woller that will come to Wausau in July. Its purpose is to replace the annual Rib and Balloon Fest, which was cancelled for this summer due to COVID-19.

“The balloon rally is evolving so quickly. We announced it on a Tuesday and by Sunday we had 140,000 people that had seen our Facebook page,” event organizer Nancy Woller.

Those views turned into involvement. Steve Woller says the Facebook page started the ball rolling, and it keeps gaining momentum.

“it’s only been a month so far, and we’ve already got a website, Facebook page, 40 sponsors and many many activities happening, so it’s coming together really nice and really fast for us,” he said.

Trail Mates Snowmobile Club is one of the sponsors, and is providing their grass drag tracks for the event.

“The Trail Mates had the perfect location for this event, because it’s an 80-acre mowed field. But they also have the enthusiasm we need. They’re getting us about 120 volunteers,” Nancy said.

The field has other advantages. People can be more spaced out. And it has the room to include some new events. Colossal Fossil will bring a 50-foot whale, log-rollers will give demonstrations and allow you to try it out yourself, and the Dirt Flingers will have a tractor-pull style event with unconventional vehicles.

The Taste N Glow Balloon Fest also wants to bring the community together, and help those who help the community.

“We’re doing fundraisers for about a dozen non-profits in the area,” Nancy said.

There will be some familiar events like a balloon glow, kid’s tent, food vendors flea market and swap meet.

“So right now we have 26 balloons scheduled to come to Wausau from all over the country, as far away as Reno, Nevada and a couple from Albequerque. We’re doing something special this year also, and that’s that we’re going to do tether rides. We contacted a company out of Louisville, Kentucky. They have a tether ride balloon system,” Steve said.

Click here to connect with the festival website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.