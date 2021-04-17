Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Vernon Co. woman

Norma Oswald
Norma Oswald(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Silver Alert issued statewide for missing 81-year-old Norma Oswald. She is 5′03″ & 140lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair. She is missing from LaFarge in Vernon County.

Oswald left the LaFarge area sometime between 11 a.m. & 4 p.m. Friday, April 16. She was last seen southbound on State Highway 131 between LaFarge & Viola in Vernon County.

She is driving a 2011 Ford Taurus, red, license plate 704CCZ. She does have memory issues. In the back window of the car there is a chihuahua bobblehead figure and there are floral seat covers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon County Sheriff at 608-637-2123.

