Former SPASH A.D. named head of WIAA

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stephanie Hauser, the former SPASH athletic director and assistant principal, has been named the new Executive Director of the WIAA. Hauser has been with the WIAA as assistant director since 2015.

“I am grateful and so proud to have been offered the opportunity to serve our diverse membership and to move education-based athletics forward,” Hauser said in a press release from the WIAA. “Our member schools are facing challenging times, and I look forward to supporting and involving them in the process as we embrace this new chapter together.”

She will be the first female to serve as executive director in the 125 years of the WIAA. She is preceded by P.F. Neverman from 1924-51, Clifford Fagan 1951-57, John Roberts from 1957-85, Doug Chickering from 1986-2009 and then Anderson.

Hauser will take over her new position in July, working with outgoing executive director Dave Anderson who will retire July 31.

