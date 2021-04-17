First Alert Weather: Mild weather continues on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although not as warm this weekend as it was a couple of weeks ago, these are the type of temperatures that are typical for the middle of April. Partly cloudy tonight and cool with lows ranging from the upper 20s in the north, to the low to mid 30s central and south.

Increasing clouds, still mild on Sunday. (WSAW)

A cold front will arrive tomorrow evening. (WSAW)

Sunshine fading behind increasing clouds on Sunday. A cold front is expected to arrive after sunset and work through during the mid to late evening hours tomorrow. Highs on Sunday in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers winding down after midnight in the region, with a chance of a few snow showers or flurries in the far north toward morning on Monday.

Chillier on Monday with clouds, chance of snow showers or flurries north. (WSAW)

Cooler for the first half of the new work week. Monday is mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible north. High in the low to mid 40s. Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday and Wednesday with flurries or a snow shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Milder on Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs rebound into the upper 50s. Another cold front could be moving our way by the end of the week on Friday with showers possible. Highs in the low 50s. Some sunshine returns next Saturday. High in the upper 40s.

