Fire, explosions damage campers, sheds at Huckleberry Acres Campground

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters dealt with flames and explosions as four campers, two sheds and a pickup truck were damaged or destroyed by a fire at Huckleberry Acres Campground Friday afternoon.

The fire department responded to a call of a fire at the campground six miles south of New London and called for backup from neighboring departments as they arrived to heavy black smoke. As firefighters were setting up their hose lines, a propane tank exploded, followed by more explosions as 20- to 30-pound propane tanks were caught in the fire.

Firefighters called for backup and received assistance from Bear Creek, Dale, Fremont, Hortonville, Manawa and Weyauwega fire departments.

The fire department says the destruction was contained to those four campers, sheds and pickup despite a long row of campers lined up back-to-back. Heat from the fire damaged two other campers.

Waupaca’s Department of Natural Resources also responded to the call. They found an unrelated, controlled vegetation burn on the east side of the campground but extinguished that.

The New London Fire Department says it’s investigating the cause of the campground fire. Witnesses said the fire spread from one of the sheds.

