Advertisement

Attempted child abduction in Waupaca County

Police said the man took the girl into a wooded area, got spooked, and ran away.
(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nine-year-old girl from the Town of Farmington is safe and back home after police said a man attempted to abduct her.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said is happened on Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. The young girl was getting off the school bus when a man, who was hiding in the bushes, grabbed her by the wrist.

Police said the man took the girl into a wooded area, got spooked, and ran away. The young girl then ran home.

The description of the man is 5′09″ and 200 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, black shoes, a thin black jacket, and a black ski mask.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medford man killed in Columbia County motorcycle crash
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Fire, explosions damage campers, sheds at Huckleberry Acres Campground
Stakeholders plead with the state legislature to provide funding to replace UW-Stevens Point's...
UW-Stevens Point’s Albertson Hall becoming unsafe, UW System calls for replacement
UPDATE: Boater dies of injuries suffered in Weyauwega crash