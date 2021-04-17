Annual Boy Scouts of America food drive thrives during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping local Boy Scouts from ‘Scouting for Food,’ nor is it stopping the community’s desire to donate.

The annual food drive collects food items for local food pantries. Troop 435 with Samoset Council collected items Saturday to donate across central Wisconsin.

Samoset Council Development Director Amanda Flannery says this is initiative started over three decades ago when the organization recognized the need for food in many communities across the country.

“What started in 1988 as a two-year ‘National Good Turn’ food-collection program is still going strong 33 years later,” Flannery explained. “Hunger was identified at that time as one of five ‘unacceptable’ things in our society and ‘Scouting for Food’ was launched to meet the needs of the nation’s hungry.”

The scouts go door to door and hand out lists of food items local pantries need the most and later collect the items the following week. Flannery says the pandemic did not affect their donations this year.

“We even have people calling and saying ‘we’re not going to be home on Saturday, how can we still get food to our food banks or participate in Scouting for Food even though we won’t home?” Flannery explained. “They’re looking for ways to help.”

