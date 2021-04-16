Wisconsin continues pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials have extended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin as an investigation continues into people who experienced blood clots after getting the shot.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the pause will continue until federal health officials lift their recommendation.

On Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the pause continue while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collects and analyzes information about a rare and severe type of blood clot suffered by six people who got the vaccine.

“Safety is our number one priority when it comes to protecting public health,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We appreciate the level of complexities being considered by this national panel of independent experts in their review of the vaccine, and are working with Wisconsin providers to be aware of these adverse events and how to evaluate and treat patients with the noted symptoms.”

The state says those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the pause should monitor for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. These symptoms can appear up to three weeks after the vaccination.

If you suffer those symptoms, call your doctor.

“While we are rapidly learning about this new complication, what we know so far is that it is quite rare, and in all cases has been associated with extremely low levels of platelets in the blood. This is a very specific and unusual finding that medical providers can detect with a simple blood test,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS Chief Medical Officer in the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

The state says Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are “extremely safe and effective at preventing COVID-19.”

