UPDATE: Boater dies of injuries suffered in Weyauwega crash

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - A person critically injured as a result of a boating crash on April 6 on the Wolf River in Weyauwega has died of their injuries.

Investigators said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on April 6 near Gill’s Landing. The boater was traveling north on the Wolf River when they lost control and struck several trees on the shoreline. The boater died of their injuries April 15.

The victim was the only person in the boat. The person’s name has not been released.

