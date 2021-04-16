O’so Brewing prepares for new digs at ‘Artists and Fare’

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Shopko site in Plover will soon become a multi-tenant commercial building with enough space for nearly 20 different businesses.

As construction continues inside the former Shopko, businesses like O’so Brewery are preparing to move themselves in, providing much more space for everyone.

It’s been a long year of hard work for construction workers and O’so Brewery’s workers by completely gutting the former retail giant with over 12 hour shifts.

“It’s long days,” O’so Brewing Company President Marc Buttera said. “We’re tired, but it is very exciting, it’s been a team effort.”

Buttera is ready to move his business across the street to the old Shopko site. His business has been in its current location since 2011.

“We’ve been talking about doing this for some time and it’s real, it’s happening and we got two weeks of dedication and hard work ahead of us just to get out of that other building and then that’s a huge milestone,” Buttera said.

The entire Shopko development is called “Artists and Fare,” it will have several other businesses including a coffee shop, fitness center, salon, restaurant and much more.

“It’s just a really cool center for Plover… and we’re really excited about that,” Buttera said.

O’so Brewery’s new space will be 32,000 square feet, which is triple of its current size across the road.

This means more space for events such as weddings, along with more room for social distancing on a regular basis.

Buttera is also excited to brew the beer before your eyes.

“You’re gonna be able to sit down, have some pizza, have a beer and watch us can beer, which is pretty cool,” Buttera said. “People wanna see it behind the scenes, we put it right out in front of ‘em.”

O’so Brewery plans to be out of their current building by April 30 and be ready for business at Artists and Fare by mid-May.

