Merrill Children’s Festival to highlight upcoming summer programming

Each booth will be handing out grab-and-go craft bags for kids to play with at home.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Merrill Parks and Recreation Department will hold their annual Children’s Festival Saturday at the Smith Center in Merrill to showcase their upcoming summer programming.

Dawn Smith with the Merrill Parks and Rec Department said there will be 20 booths with information on summer activities.

In previous years, the event served as a fun afternoon where kids could do crafts, talk to firefighters and parents could get information. For social distancing reasons, the festival did not take place in 2020.

Smith said she is more than excited this year to not only showcase fun events at the Children’s Festival but to have summer programming back in Merrill.

“A lot of people missed everything last year so this is our way of bringing things back and letting people know that we’re reopened for business. We’re there for the kids, we’re there for you, and all the things that we are offering,” Smith said.

To keep things COVID friendly this year, each booth will be handing out grab-and-go craft bags for kids to play with at home. Smith said while she wished kids could stay and play, this was a fun alternative.

“Grab and Go yes it’s different, but it’s still gonna be fun. We’re making the best out of it. All of the organizations that are coming in are making the best out of it, we just want to see people out and about,” Smith said.

The Children’s Festival will run from 10:00-2:00 p.m. Admissions is free.

All families are asked to wear a mask and keep their distance. The door will be monitored to avoid crowding.

