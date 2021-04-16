Medford man killed in Columbia County motorcycle crash
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 45-year-old Medford man has died of injuries he sustained when he collided with another motorcycle in Columbia County.
Authorities said the two motorcycles had been traveling together near the 90/94/78 interchange on I-39 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the motorcycles collided on a curve and traveled into a ditch.
Emergency crews responded and found one of the bikers was unresponsive and began life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.
The other biker was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released.
