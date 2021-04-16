Marathon County Youth Hockey Association Receives $1,000 Sponsorship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - – Marathon County Youth Hockey Association in Wisconsin has received a $1,000 sponsorship from UScellular’s Community Connections program to help reduce the financial burden by funding participant scholarships to provide necessary equipment and cover ice costs. The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support to youth groups such as ice hockey clubs, Little League baseball teams, marching bands, youth cheer squads and a variety of other groups.

Marathon County Youth Hockey Association signed up on UScellular’s website, and within 14 days rallied their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that earned them the money.

“Groups like Marathon County Youth Hockey Association provide meaningful experiences for youth in our community everyday,” said Christine Paulsen, UScellular’s director of sales for Wisconsin. “We’re proud to be able to support the essential work they do, and it’s inspiring to see the community back them through this program and beyond.”

“We are grateful to UScellular for sponsoring our program. It is exciting to know that we will be able to make participating in our hockey program an easier financial decision for many of our families, especially after such a challenging year,” said Jamie Bootz, Marathon County Youth Hockey Fundraising Chair.

Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide. For more information and to sign up your group, please visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.

