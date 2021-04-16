Lincoln High School to live stream spring musical

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s hard to imagine a school being able to have a full theater season during COVID-19, but Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids has managed to do just that. Masks and social distancing have forced them to get creative, but Theatre Educator and Director Sara Danke Lukaszewicz said that has opened up a lot of possibilities.

“Oh if you want to rewrite something or if you want to direct something, it really made it so much more fun because there’s a lot of limitations to what we can do right now, but, out of that, so much creativity has grown, because we’ve allowed it,” she said.

This year’s musical is Dear Edwina, Jr., a show written for younger audiences. It will be live-streamed at 7:30 pm on Friday the 23rd and 2:00 and 7:30 pm on Saturday the 24th.

“We wanted to have a one-hour show or less, for the musical, and most of the shows are juniors,” Lukaszewicz said.

They started the year only rehearsing online. Once they did get back, they were allowed no physical contact, and rehearsals were cut from four hours a day to one. Some of the theatre staff still work from home.

“Our choreographer is not at school, so we learned all through video and online and that made it difficult,” said Edwina cast member Nicholas Millner.

Mandatory masks forced them to come up with more physical ways to express themselves.

“Theater’s all about emotion and portraying emotion and becoming this new person and a big part of that is facial expressions,” said Edwina cast member Owen Bessey.

They are even including some community members in their latest project. WRPS Children’s Theater did not get to have a show of their own this year, so they will appear in three songs.

They also teamed up with local eatery Great Expectations to offer a show-themed meal for viewers to have a dinner theater experience in their own living rooms.

Click here to be linked to the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.