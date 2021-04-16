Advertisement

How bystander intervention to street harassment reduces trauma

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sexual harassment in public spaces is the number one issue faced by women and girls around the world. One in three women have experienced at least one situation of sexual harassment since the pandemic began over a year ago, a startling statistic given the condensed timeline.

Unfortunately, instances of harassment are all too common – and communities have disproportionately been impacted in the wake of the pandemic, that warrant our immediate attention.

We see it happen, but uncomfortably look away. We feel the urge to speak up, but stay cautiously silent. We all want to do something about it, but don’t know what. Or worse, we end up thinking it’s “not a big deal.”

When we intervene, we don’t just reduce trauma for the person being street harassed. We also start to chip away at the culture that allows harassment to be so prevalent.

Alone we can’t shift the culture — but together — our actions matter. Non-profit, Hollaback! and L’Oréal Paris are on a mission to train 1 million men and women through the “Stand Up Against Street Harassment” training, providing invaluable tools to intervene without compromising one’s own safety.

Emily May, the co-founder and executive director of Hollaback joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to talk about the prevelance of street harassment and shared how you can get involved in the movement to end it. Everyone can get trained in the 5D bystander intervention methodology (Distract; Delegate; Document; Direct; Delay).

You can find more information and sign up for a brief training by visiting, https://www.ihollaback.org/stand-street-harassment/ and www.standup-international.com/us/en/

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe

Latest News

Military children greet and hug their dad
April is the Month of the Military Child; Time to acknowledge their benefits and challenges
Lincoln High performs Dear Edwina, Jr.
Lincoln High School to live stream spring musical
Retired principal makes yearly trip to Laos for 20 years
Retired principal makes yearly trip to Laos for 20 years
Former Marathon County principal visits Laos annually to learn more about Hmong culture
Cultural Conversations: Former D.C. Everest School District principal visits Laos annually to learn Hmong culture