How bystander intervention to street harassment reduces trauma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sexual harassment in public spaces is the number one issue faced by women and girls around the world. One in three women have experienced at least one situation of sexual harassment since the pandemic began over a year ago, a startling statistic given the condensed timeline.

Unfortunately, instances of harassment are all too common – and communities have disproportionately been impacted in the wake of the pandemic, that warrant our immediate attention.

We see it happen, but uncomfortably look away. We feel the urge to speak up, but stay cautiously silent. We all want to do something about it, but don’t know what. Or worse, we end up thinking it’s “not a big deal.”

When we intervene, we don’t just reduce trauma for the person being street harassed. We also start to chip away at the culture that allows harassment to be so prevalent.

Alone we can’t shift the culture — but together — our actions matter. Non-profit, Hollaback! and L’Oréal Paris are on a mission to train 1 million men and women through the “Stand Up Against Street Harassment” training, providing invaluable tools to intervene without compromising one’s own safety.

Emily May, the co-founder and executive director of Hollaback joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to talk about the prevelance of street harassment and shared how you can get involved in the movement to end it. Everyone can get trained in the 5D bystander intervention methodology (Distract; Delegate; Document; Direct; Delay).

You can find more information and sign up for a brief training by visiting, https://www.ihollaback.org/stand-street-harassment/ and www.standup-international.com/us/en/

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.