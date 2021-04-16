Green Bay teacher charged with sexually assaulting students

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Green Bay elementary school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting three of his second grade students.

A criminal complaint against 46-year-old David Villareal also says the school district knew about allegations of inappropriate touching by Villareal in 2016, but took no disciplinary action. According to the criminal complaint, three former students at Baird Elementary School allege Villareal inappropriately touched them during class between 2015 and 2017.

Each student told investigators Villareal would touch them inappropriately at his desk. One of the victims alleged Villareal inappropriately touched her every day while he was her second grade teacher. Villareal has denied ever touching any of his students.

