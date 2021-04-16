Advertisement

Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - A grandfather shot his mask-wearing grandson who was breaking into his home in Burke County Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The home invasion happened before 9 a.m. at a home on 38th Street NW, near Cape Hickory Road, in Long View.

Officials say the grandfather did not know it was his grandson who was wearing a mask and invading his home.

The two had a scuffle when the shot was fired, leaving the grandson seriously hurt. The grandson is in critical condition in Charlotte.

The grandfather was also hurt, but has been released from the hospital.

Police have identified the grandson as 34-year-old Jessie Gibson. Gibson had been living at a motel about a mile from where the home invasion occurred.

Officials say that’s where he ran to after being shot, and then a friend called 911.

Police are looking into why Gibson needed the money. They said they have ideas but have not confirmed anything yet.

Family members say the grandfather did not know he had shot his grandson until after he was treated and released for his own injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe

Latest News

The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan, US showcase alliance, resolve in dealing with China
Military children greet and hug their dad
April is the Month of the Military Child; Time to acknowledge their benefits and challenges
President Joe Biden announces a new partnership with Japan at a press conference with the...
Biden announces new partnership with Japan
Lincoln High performs Dear Edwina, Jr.
Lincoln High School to live stream spring musical
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever