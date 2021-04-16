Advertisement

Giannis returns, Bucks cool off surging Hawks 120-109

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return to the Milwaukee lineup and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Bucks cooled off the surging Atlanta Hawks 120-109 Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had missed six games with an ailing left knee before getting cleared to return in Atlanta, where he starred in the NBA All-Star Game last month.

He played 25 minutes in his return, hitting 7 of 12 shots to go along with five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. He didn’t have to carry too much of a load as the Bucks put seven players in double figures, led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points.

The Hawks got as close as 113-105 with just over two minutes remaining, but the Bucks sealed the victory with a sequence in which they claimed three straight offensive rebounds, the last leading to a put-back dunk by Brook Lopez.

Pat Connaughton finished off the Hawks with a 3-pointer.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Trae Young returned after missing two games with a calf injury but had a terrible night, connecting on just 3 of 17 shots.

The Hawks lost for only the sixth time in 22 games since Nate McMillan took over as interim coach.

Antetokounmpo added another good memory from State Farm Arena. He was MVP of the All-Star Game, hitting all 16 of his shots for 35 points — the most baskets without a miss in the history of the midseason showcase.

The Bucks stretched their lead for third place in the Eastern Conference to 6 1/2 games over the fourth-place Hawks.

Milwaukee led by as many as 14 in the first half, settling for a 64-52 edge at the break.

Getting hot from long range, Atlanta quickly erased the deficit in the third. Bogdanovic knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Hawks ahead 74-73 near the midway point of the period — Atlanta’s first lead since the opening minutes.

But, in a game of spurts, Milwaukee quickly regained the momentum and pushed the margin at the end of the third to exactly where it stood at halftime, 94-82.

The Bucks wrapped up a stretch in which they played nine of 10 on the road.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82

Latest News

President Donald Trump and Brett Favre play golf
Brett Favre says politics are ruining sports; protests are ‘more turmoil than good’
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football...
Report: Packers’ lineman Lane Taylor headed to Texans
UWSP baseball sweeps UW-La Crosse, improves to 13-0 at home
Four SPASH seniors sign to play at the D-I/D-II level
Four SPASH seniors sign to play at the D-I/D-II level