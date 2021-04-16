First Alert Weather: Mainly dry and sunny for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a wet, cool and damp start to the past work week, skies have slowly cleared out across central Wisconsin just in time for the upcoming weekend. Expect another chilly start to the day Saturday, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine will continue for both days of the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Dry conditions will continue throughout Sunday evening, with showers arriving late Sunday night. (WSAW)

The work week brings the return of gloomy and chilly conditions. A cold front will be sliding through the region late Sunday night into Monday, with another quick hitting storm system pushing through for Tuesday afternoon. For many areas, this will be mainly a light snow shower producer with minor amounts of accumulation possible during that time.

A cold front will produce the risk of rain/snow showers in the region. (WSAW)

While skies will slowly clear out for the middle and end of next week, night time low temperatures will primarily be in the 20s with highs in the 40s and eventually 50s by the end of the week.

Long term still shows a somewhat cooler weather pattern continuing for the end of April and the beginning of May.

Going to stay a little cool for the next few weeks (WSAW)

