Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Mainly dry and sunny for the weekend

Plenty of sunshine and milder to wrap up the work week. Dry and seasonable this weekend.
Staying sunny and dry for the weekend
Staying sunny and dry for the weekend(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a wet, cool and damp start to the past work week, skies have slowly cleared out across central Wisconsin just in time for the upcoming weekend. Expect another chilly start to the day Saturday, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine will continue for both days of the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Dry conditions will continue throughout Sunday evening, with showers arriving late Sunday night.
Dry conditions will continue throughout Sunday evening, with showers arriving late Sunday night.(WSAW)

The work week brings the return of gloomy and chilly conditions. A cold front will be sliding through the region late Sunday night into Monday, with another quick hitting storm system pushing through for Tuesday afternoon. For many areas, this will be mainly a light snow shower producer with minor amounts of accumulation possible during that time.

A cold front will produce the risk of rain/snow showers in the region.
A cold front will produce the risk of rain/snow showers in the region.(WSAW)

While skies will slowly clear out for the middle and end of next week, night time low temperatures will primarily be in the 20s with highs in the 40s and eventually 50s by the end of the week.

Long term still shows a somewhat cooler weather pattern continuing for the end of April and the beginning of May.

Going to stay a little cool for the next few weeks
Going to stay a little cool for the next few weeks(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Medford man killed in Columbia County motorcycle crash
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility

Latest News

Mostly sunny and mild this afternoon. More dry weather this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mostly sunny and a bit milder today. Continued dry this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Sunshine to end the week
Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Sunshine is back for Friday into the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast