First Alert Weather: Break out the sunglasses

Plenty of sunshine and milder to wrap up the work week. Dry and seasonable this weekend.
A good amount of sunshine with highs in the 50s.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - That bright orb in the sky that has been hiding in the clouds for most of the last several days will be easy to spot today across the Wisconsin River Valley. Mostly sunny and a bit milder. Highs in the mid 50s.

A few clouds and chilly tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s in the north to around 30 in Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with a few clouds to start off the weekend on Saturday. High in the upper 50s. Partly sunny and still mild on Sunday with afternoon temps topping out in the upper 50s.

Dry with highs in the 50s this weekend.
The work week brings the return of gloomy and chilly conditions. A cold front will be sliding through the region during the first half of the day on Monday, with a risk of rain/snow showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

A cold front will produce the risk of rain/snow showers in the region.
Lots of clouds on Tuesday with scattered snow showers possible. Daytime readings only rising into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a lingering chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. Milder on Thursday with some sunshine. Highs rebound into the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front could be on the way for next Friday with morning rain showers possible, then some breaks of sunshine. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Seasonably temps this weekend, cooler start to the work week.
