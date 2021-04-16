Advertisement

DHS: Process to vaccinate long-term care residents and workers nearing completion

(KFYR-TV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The federal program to vaccinate people living and working at long-term care facilities in Wisconsin will end next week following the last round of vaccinations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said vaccinations were provided to more than 47,000 staff and 62,000 residents. Pharmacy partners began vaccinations in December, on-site at 2,900 long-term care facilities across Wisconsin.

“This partnership with CVS and Walgreens, as well as other independent pharmacies, has been a critical part of our efforts to protect Wisconsin’s most vulnerable,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “And through these efforts, we have been able to get nearly 110,000 staff and residents in these facilities protected from COVID-19. As the federal program comes to an end, we will continue to ensure new staff and residents can get vaccinated moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Four SPASH athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to play collegiate sports and the...
Four SPASH seniors sign to play at the D-I/D-II level

Latest News

Each booth will be handing out grab-and-go craft bags for kids to play with at home.
Merrill Children’s Festival to highlight upcoming summer programming
UPDATE: Boater dies of injuries suffered in Weyauwega crash
Medford man killed in Columbia County motorcycle crash
Old Dominion will replace Morgan Wallen as a headliner for the Country Jam music festival in...
Old Dominion tabbed as Morgan Wallen replacement for Country Jam