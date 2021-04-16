Advertisement

Defense Dept. confirms unidentified aerial phenomena video is real

The Truth is out there... and, now, maybe there is evidence.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Defense Dept. has confirmed that leaked video from 2019 is the real thing: A legitimate UFO.

The Pentagon has confirmed the unidentified flying objects moving through the clouds were taken by Navy personnel. The military’s unidentified aerial phenomena task force is investigating these three strange aircraft.

One appears to be triangle-shaped, another shaped like an acorn, while the third is described as a metallic blimp that moves like a rocket.

The Dept. of Defense has confirmed leaked video was taken by Navy personnel.
The Dept. of Defense has confirmed leaked video was taken by Navy personnel.

Beyond confirming the phenomenon is unexplained, the Defense Dept. would not provide additional information for security reasons. The military says they don’t want to provide information that would be helpful to adversaries, presumably terrestrial ones.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe

Latest News

Stephanie Hauser named executive director of WIAA.
Former SPASH A.D. named head of WIAA
Stakeholders plead with the state legislature to provide funding to replace UW-Stevens Point's...
UW-Stevens Point’s Albertson Hall becoming unsafe, UW System calls for replacement
1,500 free food boxes to be distributed in Wisconsin Rapids
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
The show must go on, even in a pandemic for Wisconsin Rapids theater students
The show must go on, even in a pandemic for Wisconsin Rapids theater students