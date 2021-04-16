Cultural Conversations: Former D.C. Everest School District principal visits Laos annually to learn Hmong culture

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former principal for Weston Elementary School, Jim Harris, visits Laos annually to teach himself and central Wisconsin about Hmong culture and heritage.

Harris has made 22 trips over the last 20 years. He says winter of 2020 was his last trip to Laos, shortly before the country closed its borders due to COVID-19.

The annual trip to Laos began during Harris’ time as principal at Weston Elementary School in the year 2000. He says he wanted to learn more about where his Hmong students came from and their culture.

“I was always the sort of principal that gabbed and visited with students,” Harris explained, “in the hallway, playground, lunchroom. When the first Hmong students started to arrive, I was really curious to learn more about their families.”

He says many of his students and their families expressed a longing for other relatives still in Laos that weren’t able to migrate to the United States.

“I got the idea that I would travel to Laos,” Harris said. “It was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I would look for the extended family of my students.”

This first trip in 2000 was successful, according to Harris. He decided to go back annually.

“I had enough success and enough satisfaction that I decided to go back the next year, and the next year and the next year,” he said.

Over the years he promised his students he would bring back information and artifacts.

“I was looking around villages to try to find artifacts that I could bring back and that would be important to the kids to learn about their culture,” Harris explained.

In 2016 Harris opened a museum, From Laos to America, inside the Wausau Center Mall to house all of his artifacts and allow others to learn about Laos.

With the mall’s recent closure, Harris says he hopes he can relocate to another building in central Wisconsin or better, Wausau.

“I’ve collected the largest collection of traditional Laos and Hmong cultural artifacts in the country,” Harris explained. “People come here from places with a significant Hmong population or Laotian population... from Sacramento or Merced, or Milwaukee or St. Paul.”

