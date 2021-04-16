Advertisement

Clark County vaccine clinic to be held April 22

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department will host a Moderna vaccination clinic on April 22.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment. The Clark County Health Department vaccination appointment line is 715-743-5105. Callers should hit option 9 when prompted.

The clinic is Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Area Fire and EMS Department. It is located at 103 Cannery Street.

