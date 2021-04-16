Caufield called up to Canadiens’ taxi squad

MONTREAL, Quebec, Canada. (WSAW) -Stevens Point native and former Badgers’ forward Cole Caufield has been recalled by the Montreal Canadiens from his AHL team, the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have assigned Caufield to their taxi squad.

Goaltender Cayden Primeau has also been recalled on an emergency basis by the club. pic.twitter.com/AO5ZdnLeSl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2021

The taxi squad is a pandemic-related addition to the NHL, allowing teams to have players on standby if they’re needed. Caufield took part in Montreal’s morning skate, although salary cap complications within the team make it unclear when exactly his NHL debut could come.

The 2021 Hobey Baker Award winner scored three goals and tallied an assist in his first two professional games with Laval.

