Advertisement

April is the Month of the Military Child; Time to acknowledge their benefits and challenges

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This April marks the 35th anniversary of the Month of the Military Child.  With over a million children who have parents actively serving our county, the Month of the Military Child is not only a time to recognize how their childhoods may differ as military children, but also acknowledge some of the challenges faced by both military parents and their kids and resources available to them. Some of the main challenges include transferring kids between multiple schools as parents are assigned to new bases, access to affordable, flexible and high-quality childcare, mental health support and resources and financial stability.

USAA has served military families for nearly 100 years and firsthand realizes the challenges military kids face. Together, with nonprofit alliances such as Blue Star Families, they work to raise awareness of these challenges and the resources and support that is available. According to the 2020 Military Family Lifestyle Survey, released on March 30, 2021 by Blue Star Families, 40% of active duty family respondents say their children’s education is one of the most concerning issues of military life, and only half say they can access high-quality mental health care for their children.

Nationally recognized each year since 1986, Month of the Military Child is celebrated in a variety of ways, including PurpleUp Day, where everyone is encouraged to wear purple on April 15 and 16. Purple is the color for military children across all branches of the Armed Services who are honored and supported.

Find more information at bluestarfam.org/tag/month-of-the-military-child

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe

Latest News

Lincoln High performs Dear Edwina, Jr.
Lincoln High School to live stream spring musical
Woman on subway being harassed
How bystander intervention to street harassment reduces trauma
Retired principal makes yearly trip to Laos for 20 years
Retired principal makes yearly trip to Laos for 20 years
Former Marathon County principal visits Laos annually to learn more about Hmong culture
Cultural Conversations: Former D.C. Everest School District principal visits Laos annually to learn Hmong culture