Annual UWSP trivia contest begins Friday evening

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The world’s largest trivia contest begins Friday at 6 p.m.

The UFO-themed “Raid on Trivia 51” will be held April 16-18 on WWSP-90 FM, the student-run campus radio station at UW-Stevens Point.

The contest was canceled in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, teams will gather virtually or in-person and will answer eight questions an hour for 38 hours throughout the weekend. Players will be given a break during the overnight hours. Teams will submit answers online through a website moderated by 90FM staff.

This year marks the 51st year for the trivia contest.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.