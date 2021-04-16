Advertisement

1,500 free food boxes to be distributed in Wisconsin Rapids

(WNDU)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday, April 23rd, 2021, the Wisconsin Rapids Home Depot parking lot will turn into a distribution center, handing out 1,500 boxes of food. The food boxes are free to all area residents and will include fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and will last until all of the boxes have been given out.

The event is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program. The USDA purchases food from farmers to provide Covid-19 relief. Distributors then package the products and transport them to food banks and community and faith based organizations that serve people in need. Since May 2020, the program gas provided over 156 million boxes of fresh food to disadvantaged families across the country.

This event is sponsored by Church at Wazeecha and Light of Christ Church in Wisconsin Rapids, as well as Hay Creek Companies in Pittsville.

“The pandemic has caused extra stress on families. I am excited we can be a part of some relief. I hope it also reminds a family running out of hope that people still care.” said Trey Turner, pastor of Church of Wazeecha.

Event information can be found on the church’s facebook page.

