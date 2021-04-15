Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Why is my arm sore after getting vaccinated?

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Arm soreness is one of several side effects the Center for Disease Control and Prevention say can appear after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors say it should not be a concern.

Other side effects include fatigue, headache, chills, nausea and fever, according to the CDC.

Aspirus Family Physician Dr. Michaela Tong says arm soreness and the other reactions are your body responding to the vaccine and should not be a concern.

“If you get a tetanus vaccine, often times people will get very sore in that area,” Tong explained. “As long as it’s not causing too much problems in terms of interfering with what you do in your daily life, it’s okay.”

