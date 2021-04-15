UWSP baseball sweeps UW-La Crosse, improves to 13-0 at home

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team (14-3, 9-1) took two games from visiting UW-La Crosse (12-6, 5-5) to run the home win streak to 13 to begin the 2021 season. The Pointers belted a pair of home runs to win game one, 11-2, before rallying twice for an 11-8 victory in game two.

Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a pair of hits in each game. He blasted a home run and drove in five in game one. He also scored three runs on the day.

Quin Henwood (Appleton, Wis./North) also had a five-RBI game, doing so in game two. He also went deep, one of three hits in game two.

Kyle Finger (Clintonville, Wis./Clintonville) racked up a 4-for-5 performance in game one, including a home run. He scored four times and drove in a run. Tommy Duddleston (Chicago, Ill./De La Salle Institute), Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) , Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) and Jacob Lillge (Little Chute, Wis./Little Chute) collected hits in both games.

Game 1 - UWSP 11, UWL 2

After UWL escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first, Finger got the Pointers on the board first with a solo home run in the second inning.

Finger hit a single through the left side with one away in the fourth. Two batters later, Duddleston singled to put two on with two outs. Simmons followed and drove a three-run home run out of the park for a 4-0 lead.

The Eagles got on the board in the sixth with two runs on two hits.

UWSP was deterred and Finger again led off with a single in the sixth. After moving to second on a sac bunt, he scored on a double from Duddleston. Simmons was intentionally walked and, two batters later, Duddleston scored on a wild pitch. Comer then ripped a triple to right-center to plate another for a 7-2 lead.

The Pointers nearly walked-off in the seventh. Brenden Canterbury (Waupaca, Wis./Waupaca) was hit by a pitch. Connor Flanagan (Rolesville, N.C.) drew a walk and Finger singles to load the bases. After a fly out, Duddleston drew a walk to push home the first run. Simmons singled to plate two more. Nelson was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Comer hit a sac fly, but the inning ended with UWSP ahead 11-2.

Casey Pickering (Naperville, Ill./Neuqua Valley) picked up the win with 7.0 solid innings to start the game. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. Austin Syvertson (Randolph, Wis./Randolph) pitched the final 2.0 with a strikeout.

Game 2 - UWSP 11, UWL 8

The Eagles jumped in front with three runs on just two hits in the first. UWL tacked on another run in the third and two more in the fourth.

Comer doubled in the fourth with one away. After moving to third on a balk, Lucas Luedtke (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) hit a sac fly to get UWSP on the board.

Jakob Boos (Littleton, Colo./Heritage) drew a leadoff walk in the fifth. With two away, Nelson was hit by a pitch. Comer walked to load the bases and Luedtke followed with a base on ball to push home a run. Henwood followed with a bases-clearing double to get UWSP within 6-5.

In the sixth, Duddleston led off with a single. Simmons ripped a double down the right-field line to put two in scoring position. With one away, Comer tied the game with an RBI groundout.

The Eagles retook the lead in the seventh with two runs on three hits.

Lillge started the eighth with a bunt single. With one out, Simmons singled to put runners on the corners. Nelson doubled down the left-field line to plate one. Comer reached on an error with two runs scoring on the play. Then with two away, Henwood blasted a two-run home run tie left-center for an 11-8 advantage.

Nick Carpenter (Lake Mills, Wis./Lake Mills) struck out four in 5.0 innings of work. Sidney Ferry (Paw Paw, Mich./Homeschooled) earned his first win with 2.2 hitless innings of relief. He struck out three.

The Pointers and Eagles wrap up the season series on Saturday (April 17). First pitch in La Crosse is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.