Advertisement

UW-Madison hires former Foxconn exec to expand partnerships

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has hired a former Foxconn Technology Group official to lead its efforts to build and expand partnerships with companies looking to engage with school.

Foxconn’s former deputy director of U.S. strategic initiatives, John Garnetti, will direct the university’s Office of Business Engagement.

Garnetti hiring comes about halfway through a five-year agreement between the university and the Taiwanese technology company that critics say has fallen far short of expectations.

In 2018, Foxconn committed $100 million to help fund a new UW-Madison engineering building and company-related research. Records show the university received just $700,000 in the first two years of the deal.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas said the university had no update on the company’s financial commitments beyond the $700,000 received so far.

Lucas said Garnetti wasn’t hired to specifically address the relationship with any single company, the State Journal reported. The hiring decision had no connection to Foxconn or any of his other previous employers, officials said.

In making the hiring announcement, the university said Garnetti is “well-versed in international business practices and fluent in Mandarin Chinese” and has experience working with leaders in both the private and public sectors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

Statewide tornado drill is Thursday
Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
VACCINE Q&A: Why is my arm sore after getting vaccinated?
Clouds with some breaks of sunshine today.
First Alert Weather: Sightings of sunshine to end the week
More clouds than sun today. Brighter and milder on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast