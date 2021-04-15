Advertisement

Statewide tornado drill is Thursday

Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill is Thursday, April 15 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Wisconsin’s tornado season generally runs from April through September. The greatest numbers of tornadoes have occurred in May, June, and July. Wisconsin averages more than 20 tornadoes per year, although in 2005, there were more than 60 tornadoes.

Tornado Drill 2021
Tornado Drill 2021(National Weather Service)

People are encouraged to review and practice their severe weather and tornado plans. This year, an EAS tone will not sound over TV and radio stations or on your mobile phone. NOAA Weather Radios will still carry the test.

During the virtual drill, everyone in the state is encouraged to discuss and practice their plans on what to do during a tornado warning.  For many people, this includes going to their designated tornado shelter, whether they are at school, work or home.

