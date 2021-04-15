Spencer third grader making gifts for local veterans, qualifies for state award

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brookelinn Yunk is helping giving back to local veterans by making art projects for them, now, those projects are now benefiting her health. Brookelinn was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, a condition that speeds up her heart rate. She is expecting to get surgery on her heart later in April. Since the operation will require bed rest, her dad came up with an easy hobby for her, decorating rocks with military symbols.

“Kind of scared about her having heart surgery and being down for a week afterward. I told her this would help teach her patience,” Brookelinn’s father Jeff Yunk said.

The hobby started a little over a year ago, with Brooklyn making rocks to honor her father’s service. But the service didn’t stay quiet for long, soon other veterans wanted to order a rock from Brookelinn.

“It comes very personal. It’s a thing I put next to whatever medals you might’ve earned in the service,” State Junior Vice Commander for the Disabled American Veterans John Willman said.

So far, the Yunks have finished over 100 rocks together. But the orders for more continue to pile up.

“Now we keep getting more and more requests. We keep trying to fill them in as quick as we can but it takes time,” Jeff Yunk said.

The rocks are free for veterans. But if they want to donate money, that goes to the DVA. Another money-raising effort that Brookelinn does is to sell military pins.

For her efforts, John Willman submitted Brookelinn for the Disabled American Veterans Youth Service Award.

“If she is selected by the committee, and she has a good chance of that happening. She could come in 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place,” Willman said.

The award is scheduled to be announced in Green Bay in June. Brookelinn and her family hope to be in attendance. Until then, she’ll continue to serve those who served her.

“You light up. She can do that to you. They’ve been quite a nice addition to our chapter and our area,” Willman said.

