Registration open for Adams County Pfizer vaccine clinics
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is open for two Pfizer vaccine clinics to be held next week in Adams County.
A clinic will be held April 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. CLICK HERE to make an appointment. A second clinic is April 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Adams County Highway Department. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.
Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 608-339-4559.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.