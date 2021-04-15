Advertisement

Registration open for Adams County Pfizer vaccine clinics

Registration is open for two Pfizer vaccine clinics to be held next week in Adams County.
Registration is open for two Pfizer vaccine clinics to be held next week in Adams County.(WMBF)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is open for two Pfizer vaccine clinics to be held next week in Adams County.

A clinic will be held April 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. CLICK HERE to make an appointment. A second clinic is April 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Adams County Highway Department. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 608-339-4559.

We have 2 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics next week ⤵ ▪ 4/22 @ Chula Vista Resort: bit.ly/3gaHkw5 ▪ 4/23 @ Adams County Highway Department: bit.ly/3dnwKQS EVERYONE (AGES 16+) IS ELIGIBLE!

Posted by Adams County Health & Human Services Division of Public Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

Everyone is encouraged to take time to talk about weather safety with their families and pick...
National Weather Service to keep radio silent for statewide tornado drill
Clouds with some breaks of sunshine today.
First Alert Weather: Sightings of sunshine to end the week
Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Sunshine is back for Friday into the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football...
Report: Packers’ lineman Lane Taylor headed to Texans
The percent of those eligible to have gotten one dose or are fully vaccinated as of April 15th.
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information