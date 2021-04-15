Registration open for Adams County Pfizer vaccine clinics

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is open for two Pfizer vaccine clinics to be held next week in Adams County.

A clinic will be held April 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. CLICK HERE to make an appointment. A second clinic is April 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Adams County Highway Department. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 608-339-4559.

